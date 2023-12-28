Controversy Surrounds Police Investigation of Celebrities Following Tragic Death

A recent incident involving the death of actor Lee Sun-kyun has sparked significant controversy over the methods and excessive nature of police investigations into celebrities. Lee was found dead in an apparent suicide just days after facing questioning the police amid suspicions of illegal drug use. The leak of this investigation’s information has irrevocably damaged the actor’s reputation.

The police claim that the case regarding Lee’s alleged drug use was first made public through a report the local media, but at a time when the investigation was still in its confidential initial stage. However, the premature exposure of information has not only hindered the resolution of the case but also compromised the investigation’s strategy, leading to difficulties in resolving the matter.

Lee’s attorney had previously emphasized the importance of conducting any further questioning privately, as the actor felt overwhelmed the presence of cameras during police summons. Unfortunately, the police did not accommodate Lee’s request for a more discreet approach.

Furthermore, concerns have been raised about the validity of the investigations into celebrities solely based on the statements of one individual. In Lee’s case, the investigation was initiated based on the testimony of a host working at a high-end bar, who herself had a criminal record of six convictions, including drug use. This apparent reliance on a single source has raised questions about the thoroughness and reliability of the investigation.

The recent investigation into singer G-Dragon, following similar circumstances, also faced an abrupt conclusion after he tested negative in comprehensive drug tests. Lee, too, had tested negative in multiple analyses of his hair samples and rapid reagent tests, indicating no signs of drug use.

This controversy has shed light on the need for better safeguards and privacy measures to protect the dignity and reputation of individuals being investigated, especially in high-profile cases involving celebrities. It remains to be seen how these concerns will impact future investigations and the practices of law enforcement agencies.