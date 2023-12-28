Controversy Surrounding Police Investigations of Celebrities

Summary:

The recent suicide of actor Lee Sun-kyun has sparked a heated debate over the police’s handling of investigations involving celebrities. Lee’s death came just days after he underwent police questioning in relation to suspicions of illegal drug use. The leak of information on the investigation not only caused irreparable damage to the actor’s reputation but also raised concerns about the excessive nature of the police’s actions.

Police Investigation Procedures

According to the police, the case of alleged drug use Lee was first made public through a media report while the investigation was still in its initial confidential stage. This premature disclosure not only compromised the investigation’s strategy but also cast a cloud of suspicion over Lee. It is unusual for the names of individuals under investigation to be revealed during the early stages, as this can lead to complications in resolving the case.

Furthermore, Lee’s attorney had requested that any future questioning be conducted privately, citing pressure on the actor due to public exposure. Unfortunately, the police did not accept this request, further exacerbating the situation. The summons of celebrities based solely on the statement of one individual also raised eyebrows, as it seemed to lack a strong basis for further investigation.

Statements the Police

In response to the controversy, Kim Hee-joong, commissioner of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency, defended the investigation process, stating that it was conducted in accordance with legal procedures and based on specific statements and evidence. He emphasized that the recent questioning of Lee was intended to thoroughly investigate his statement, with his lawyer present. He also denied any leaks of information regarding the investigation or the requirement for public attendance during questioning sessions.

Seeking Support and Assistance

The tragic death of Lee Sun-kyun serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health and well-being. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, it is crucial to seek support and assistance. Contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 1393, available 24/7. For English-language services, please request a translator. Remember, help is available and reaching out can make a difference.