Excavator Accident Traps Macomb County Officials on Island

Summary: An accident involving an excavator knocked down a power pole in Harrison Township, resulting in traffic congestion and trapping top Macomb County officials on an island. DTE Energy worked to cut the power and eventually, after the power was shut off, traffic resumed.

In a surprising turn of events, a routine construction accident had unexpected consequences for Macomb County officials. As an excavator was carrying out its work in Harrison Township, it accidentally knocked down a power pole, causing a major disruption to the area. The incident occurred on an island off S. River Road, where top Macomb County officials happened to be present.

Due to the accident, the power supply to the island was disrupted, leaving those present stranded until the power was disabled. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, DTE Energy immediately dispatched their team to the scene to work on cutting off the power. The power outage caused significant inconvenience and delayed the officials’ ability to leave the island.

Aerial footage captured SkyFOX 2 revealed the extent of the traffic congestion and the efforts of the DTE Energy team to rectify the situation. The outage map provided DTE Energy indicated that the power had been successfully shut off, allowing traffic to resume its normal flow off the island.

Although no injuries were reported, the incident highlights the importance of safety protocols in construction zones. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department Marine Division took the opportunity to announce a new $10 million facility during the incident, emphasizing the need for adequate resources to address such situations effectively.

As the situation unfolded, it became evident that incidents like these can have unexpected consequences, even affecting high-ranking officials. The incident serves as a reminder for both construction workers and officials to remain vigilant and prioritize safety at all times.