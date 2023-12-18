Dutch Mantell Hospitalized After Serious Illness

A former WWE personality, Dutch Mantell, known as Zeb Colter during his time in the company, has recently been hospitalized due to a serious medical condition. Mantell, who is best known for managing The Real Americans alongside Jack Swagger and Cesaro in the early 2010s, took to his Facebook account to share the news with his fans.

In his Facebook post, Mantell revealed that he has been very sick and will be staying in a hospital in Lutz for an extended period of time. He requested privacy for his family and assured his fans that he will respond to their well-wishes privately. Mantell’s daughter, Amanda, has been his side, providing support during this difficult time.

As fans, we can only hope for the best and a speedy recovery for Mantell. His presence in the world of professional wrestling has always been appreciated, and it would be wonderful to see him back in some capacity in the future.

The physical demands of professional wrestling are well-known, and it is unfortunate to see retired wrestlers facing health issues. It serves as a reminder of the toll that the industry can take on its performers. However, the resilience and determination displayed individuals like Mantell are also testament to their passion for the craft.

While his current condition and the specific details of his illness have not been disclosed, it is important for the wrestling community to come together and offer support to one of their own. Dutch Mantell has dedicated a significant portion of his life to entertaining fans, and now it is our turn to show our appreciation and stand him during this challenging time.

Our thoughts are with Mantell and his family, and we hope for his full recovery in the days to come. Leave your well-wishes and support for Dutch Mantell in the comments section below!