Palmyra Man Arrested After Allegedly Posting Threat on Social Media

A 18-year-old man from Etna, Maine, has been arrested and is facing multiple charges following an alleged threat posted on social media. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Sunday stating that the individual had photographed himself in the Walmart parking lot with a firearm and ammunition. The photo was reportedly shared on the social media app Snapchat with a caption that read “Lewiston Part 2.”

Deputy Andrew Bowman of the sheriff’s office conducted an investigation and identified the individual as Michael Bowden. It was revealed that Bowden had been previously employed at Walmart but had been terminated in 2021. However, he had been seen frequently in the Walmart parking lot, including on the night of October 28, 2023.

Based on the gathered information, Deputy Bowman determined that there was probable cause for Bowden’s arrest. With assistance from Penobscot County sheriff’s deputies and the Maine Warden Service, Bowden was arrested without incident at his residence in Etna. He has been charged with Class B aggravated reckless conduct and Class D domestic violence terrorizing.

The firearm featured in Bowden’s Snapchat post was identified as a Savage bolt action hunting rifle, which has been seized as evidence. Bowden was released on $10,000 cash bail and is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on January 3, 2024, at the Somerset County Unified Criminal Court.

The Somerset County District Attorney’s Office will review the case and may consider filing additional charges. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are taking the matter seriously in order to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

