Paige VanZant Makes a Bold Fashion Statement on Instagram

Former UFC fighter and current professional wrestler, Paige VanZant, has once again captivated her fans with a daring fashion choice on Instagram. In her latest post, VanZant can be seen wearing a stunning see-through white dress that leaves little to the imagination. With the skimpy material barely covering her modesty, she risked a wardrobe malfunction, causing quite a stir among her 3.2 million followers.

VanZant’s Instagram post quickly garnered attention, amassing nearly 44,000 likes and a flood of comments praising her beauty and confidence. Fans described her as “perfection” and “beautiful,” while others simply expressed their admiration with words like “love” and “hot damn.” It is evident that VanZant’s bold fashion statement resonated with her audience, as they continue to show unwavering support for the multi-talented athlete.

While VanZant has transitioned from UFC to professional wrestling with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), she has yet to make her debut in the ring for the promotion in 2021. Her sole match in AEW so far was a successful team-up with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. However, fans need not worry, as VanZant is keeping busy pursuing her passion for modelling on her social media pages and her OnlyFans account.

In addition to her modelling endeavors, VanZant recently made headlines with a sultry Halloween clip featuring former WWE superstar Mandy Rose. The duo showcased their stunning physiques in revealing outfits, further solidifying VanZant’s status as a force to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment.

Paige VanZant continues to defy expectations and push boundaries both inside and outside the ring. Her bold fashion choices and commitment to pursuing new opportunities make her a shining example of empowerment and self-expression in the sports and entertainment industry.

