Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce Find Themselves in a Controversy Beyond the Football Field

In a recent appearance on the ‘Pat McAfee Show,’ Aaron Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP, referred to All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce as ‘Mr. Pfizer.’ This comment sparked controversy and caught the attention of former Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, who criticized Rodgers’ remarks.

During a press conference, Kelce addressed Rodgers’ comments and stated that he did not take offense. He even jokingly mentioned that with his mustache, he does resemble someone named Mr. Pfizer. Kelce also expressed his support for the vaccine and the reasons behind his decision to get vaccinated, emphasizing the importance of keeping himself, his family, and the people around him safe.

This incident is not the first time Rodgers has expressed his views on vaccines. In an earlier interview on the same show, Rodgers discussed his belief that he has been targeted for his comments on vaccines the media and big pharma, suggesting that vested interests may influence how his views are portrayed.

It is worth noting that Rodgers’ current team owner, Woody Johnson, is the heir to the Johnson & Johnson company. As of now, it remains to be seen whether Rodgers will further address the ‘Mr. Pfizer’ comments or delve deeper into his beliefs regarding big pharma and the media.

Sources: [Dr. Jerome Adams on Twitter, ‘Pat McAfee Show’ on YouTube]