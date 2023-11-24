New York City Official Arrested for Harassing Muslim Street Vendor

A former high-ranking US government official has been arrested in New York City after a video went viral of him verbally abusing and harassing a Muslim street vendor. Stuart Seldowitz, aged 64, formerly served as the deputy director of the US State Department’s Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs. He was charged with aggravated harassment, hate crime stalking, stalking causing fear, and stalking at a place of employment, according to the New York police.

In the video, Seldowitz can be heard making derogatory comments towards the vendor, calling him a “terrorist” and expressing disdain for Palestinian children who died in Gaza. The confrontations between Seldowitz and the vendor, an Egyptian man working at a halal cart in Manhattan, were sparked arguments over Israel’s war on Gaza.

The video also captures Seldowitz casting slurs against Prophet Muhammad and threatening to use his government connections to mobilize Egypt’s secret police against the vendor. These actions drew widespread outrage from the public and prompted Seldowitz’s arrest.

Seldowitz, who had served in various positions within the US government, attempted to defend his actions before his detention. He claimed that the video failed to show the full story and that he became upset when the vendor expressed sympathies for the Palestinian group Hamas. However, none of the videos show the vendor mentioning Hamas.

Following the incident, New Yorkers rallied to support the vendor, lining up at his food cart in a display of solidarity against anti-Muslim hate. This act of support from the community highlighted the need to stand against discrimination and bigotry.

The incident not only sheds light on the issue of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim sentiment in the United States but also underscores the importance of combating hate speech and fostering understanding among diverse communities.

