Former NYPD Officer Accused of Sexual Assault and Targeting Minors

A former police officer from Staten Island has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy and targeting two other minors during his time as a member of the NYPD. Christopher Terranova, 34, allegedly used social media apps, including Snapchat, to contact his underage victims. The allegations go beyond online exploitation, as he reportedly offered to drive the teen home and then sexually assaulted him. According to federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, Terranova abused his position of power and trust to prey on vulnerable children.

Described as a predator and dangerous, Terranova has been accused of disturbing offenses that occurred between February and May of 2022. He was arrested on child pornography charges in May and subsequently suspended without pay. Terranova retired from the force in September, as confirmed the NYPD.

Prosecutors revealed that, while working as a police officer, Terranova sent nude photos of himself to the 15-year-old victim, who was a family friend. He also allegedly asked the teen to reciprocate with explicit images. Instead of driving the boy home, Terranova brought him to a secluded area in his car, where he coerced the victim into engaging in sexual acts.

In addition to this case, Terranova allegedly used his position of power to target a 12-year-old boy whom he had met during his time in the 121st precinct. Terranova reached out to the pre-teen on social media, sending him a photo of himself in his underwear and engaging in explicit conversations.

Furthermore, an indictment revealed that Terranova feigned concern for a 15-year-old robbery victim he had encountered at the Staten Island precinct station house. However, his intentions quickly turned sinister as he attempted to persuade the boy to send him explicit photos.

US Attorney Breon Peace emphasized the importance of protecting minors from individuals who abuse their positions of trust. If convicted, Terranova could face a sentence ranging from 15 years to life behind bars. The case highlights the need for robust measures to prevent and address abuse perpetrated those in positions of authority.