New York Lawyer Alleges Wrongful Termination After Reporting Misconduct

A former senior lawyer at the New York Attorney General’s Office, John Oleske, has come forward to claim that he was fired for attempting to expose misconduct chief prosecutor José Maldonado. Oleske alleges that Maldonado has hidden potential conflicts of interest and controversial professional relationships. According to an article in the Daily Beast, Oleske spent two years raising concerns about Maldonado’s conduct to his superiors, but the allegations were dismissed, leading to his termination in October.

Unnamed sources referred to Oleske’s concerns as a “personal vendetta” and his report on Maldonado as a “manifesto.” Despite not directly reporting to Maldonado, Oleske became frustrated with his leadership and discovered what he described as “apparently serious misconduct,” including allegations of falsifying his resume and hiding conflicts of interest with the office’s enforcement targets.

The Attorney General’s Office stated that Oleske’s report was not ignored and that they take all complaints seriously. However, Oleske expressed concerns about undisclosed allegations against Maldonado, including accusations of racism while Maldonado served as an associate commissioner of compliance at the New York Fire Department. The Attorney General’s Office dismissed these allegations as unverified and without specific evidence.

Oleske also raised concerns about Maldonado’s prior involvement with a nonprofit, the Brooklyn Golf Alliance, and its connections to abusive property owners. The Attorney General’s Office acknowledged that Maldonado did not disclose his involvement and subsequently quit the group when caught. However, they emphasized that association with someone does not indicate wrongdoing.

Furthermore, Oleske expressed concerns about Maldonado’s potential influence on the office’s early inquiry into former President Donald Trump due to Maldonado’s tangential relation to Trump. The Attorney General’s Office refuted these concerns, stating that Maldonado’s involvement with private garbage companies was conducted as an outside adviser.

Following Oleske’s internal report, he claims he was forced to take an extended leave and was accused of erratic and disruptive behavior upon his return. Half an hour before his termination, Oleske emailed colleagues his report, accusing the office of trying to intimidate him into silence.

The Attorney General’s Office stood behind Maldonado, describing him as an “incredible public servant” who has dedicated his career to protecting New Yorkers and fighting for justice.

Although the existence of an investigation into Oleske’s claims has not been confirmed the US Attorney’s Office, Oleske has asserted that he has surrendered all office property to the authorities. The implications of his allegations and the potential consequences for Maldonado remain to be seen.