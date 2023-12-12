Title: Former Senior Lawyer Alleges Wrongdoing Chief Prosecutor at NY Attorney General’s Office

A former senior lawyer at the New York Attorney General’s Office has come forward with allegations of misconduct the chief prosecutor, Jose Maldonado. John Oleske claims that he was fired after attempting to expose Maldonado’s potential conflicts of interest and controversial professional relationships. According to Oleske, he had been raising concerns about Maldonado for two years, but his employer dismissed the allegations before terminating his employment in October.

Oleske, who had previously led trial teams that won major cases for the AG’s Office, has now become an unexpected whistleblower against Maldonado, who currently holds a powerful position in the criminal division. Although Oleske did not directly report to Maldonado, he allegedly discovered instances of serious misconduct, including falsifying his resume and hiding conflicts of interest with the office’s enforcement targets.

The allegations against Maldonado brought to light Oleske are varied. One such allegation is that Maldonado was accused of racism in a federal discrimination lawsuit in Manhattan back in 2020. Another claim relates to Maldonado’s prior involvement with a nonprofit organization called the Brooklyn Golf Alliance. Oleske expressed concern over Maldonado’s potential influence on the office’s early investigation into former President Donald Trump, as well as the chief prosecutor’s alleged covert involvement in lobbying for private garbage companies.

The Attorney General’s Office, however, has denied ignoring Oleske’s report and stated that it takes every complaint seriously. The office also dismissed the allegations made Oleske as unverified and unspecific. AG Letitia James expressed her support for Jose Maldonado, calling him an “incredible public servant” who has dedicated his career to protecting New Yorkers and fighting for justice.

While the existence of any investigation into these claims remains unconfirmed, Oleske’s allegations shine a light on potential misconduct within the New York Attorney General’s Office and raise questions about the integrity of the criminal division under Maldonado’s leadership.