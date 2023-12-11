Board Misguided CEO in Nuix Share Price Decline, Testifies Former Chairman

Former Nuix chairman, Jeffrey Bleich, testified in court that he and the rest of the board were stunned the steep decline in the company’s share price. However, the board decided not to inform shareholders about the missed targets, as they believed the gap could be made up through new contracts. Bleich expressed his satisfaction with an explanation given the then-chief executive, Rod Vawdrey. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is suing Nuix, alleging that the board misled investors promoting false growth targets and failing to inform shareholders in a timely manner.

Bleich, who is currently the deputy chairman of Nuix, stated that the board felt confident in the company’s performance and the pursuit of its full-year projections. He mentioned that the market’s negative reaction to the share price fall was unexpected considering their reaffirmed commitment to achieving their promised goals. Bleich speculated that investors may have had different expectations than what was outlined in the prospectus.

When the board convened to discuss the likelihood of reaching performance targets, several reports had already been published, casting doubt on Nuix’s ability to meet its forecasts. Despite reaffirming its intention to hit its full-year targets, Nuix shares continued to decline.

Bleich defended the reaffirmed guidance, stating that he was satisfied with the information provided the company’s management. He was assured that any internal shortcomings would be overcome the end of the financial year through new deals, upselling strategies, and adjustments for foreign currency changes. However, April 21, Nuix had lowered its forecasts, resulting in a substantial gap between projected and actual revenue.

The testimony of Bleich follows that of another Nuix director, Iain Lobban, who admitted to not always reading board papers and relying on the judgement of others regarding disclosure to investors. The current chief executive, Jonathan Rubinsztein, and chairman, Robert Mactier, were not involved in the guidance discussions.

Nuix is also facing other legal issues, including an ASIC investigation into the purchase of shares Rubinsztein during a potential asset sale. Rubinsztein denies any wrongdoing.