New Article: Key Aide to Boris Johnson Admits Deleting WhatsApp Messages

In a recent development, it has been revealed that one of Boris Johnson’s key aides, Martin Reynolds, turned on the function to delete messages in a crucial Covid WhatsApp group just weeks before the announcement of the Covid inquiry. Reynolds, who served as Mr. Johnson’s principal private secretary, admitted to the inquiry that he “cannot recall exactly why” he did so, but insisted it was not to prevent the inquiry from accessing the messages. Instead, he speculated that he may have done it out of concern that colleagues would screenshot the conversations and leak them to the media.

This revelation raises questions about transparency and accountability within the UK government. The fact that Reynolds felt the need to delete messages in a group related to the Covid pandemic, which has had far-reaching consequences on public health and the economy, suggests a level of secrecy that is concerning.

Furthermore, WhatsApp messages exchanged between Reynolds and the country’s top civil servant, Simon Case, shed light on the Prime Minister’s awareness of the potential public exposure of his messages. In these messages, Case remarked that Johnson would be “mad” if he didn’t believe his WhatsApp conversations would become public as part of the inquiry. This implies that Johnson was aware of the significance of his messages and their potential impact on the investigation.

The practice of deleting WhatsApp messages has come under scrutiny, with concerns about its implications for transparency and accountability. Downing Street has defended the practice, stating that government officials are “permitted” to delete their messages. However, it is important to question whether this aligns with the principles of open governance and the public’s right to information.

As the Covid inquiry continues, it is crucial that all relevant evidence is made available to ensure a thorough and transparent examination of the decision-making process. The testimony from Reynolds highlights the need for clarity and accountability in government communications, especially during times of crisis.

FAQ

Q: Why did Martin Reynolds delete messages in the Covid WhatsApp group?

A: Reynolds stated that he cannot recall exactly why he did so, but he believes it may have been because he was worried about colleagues screenshotting the conversations and leaking them to the media.

Q: Did Boris Johnson know about the potential public exposure of his WhatsApp messages?

A: According to WhatsApp messages between Reynolds and the country’s top civil servant, Simon Case, it appears that Johnson was aware of the potential public exposure of his messages.

Q: What is the government’s stance on deleting WhatsApp messages?

A: Downing Street has defended the practice, stating that government officials are permitted to delete their WhatsApp messages. However, concerns about transparency and accountability have been raised in relation to this practice.