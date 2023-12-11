Hockey Legend Tony Granato Announces Battle with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Former NHL player and coach Tony Granato took to social media to reveal that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. As a result, he will be taking a leave of absence from his TV work for NBC Sports Chicago and the NHL Network. The 59-year-old Granato shared his plans to start treatment this week and expressed gratitude for the support he has already received from his loved ones.

Granato, who was fired from his coaching position at Wisconsin earlier this year, has had an illustrious career in hockey. With 248 goals and 244 assists in the NHL, he has made his mark as a player for the New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, and San Jose Sharks. In 1998, Granato was honored with the Bill Masterton Trophy for his outstanding sportsmanship, perseverance, and dedication to the sport.

Throughout his coaching career, Granato has demonstrated his passion and expertise on the ice. He served as the head coach of the Colorado Avalanche during two separate periods, and also had assistant coaching roles with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings. Granato’s leadership extended to the international stage as well when he guided the United States men’s ice hockey team in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Hockey is in the Granato family’s DNA, with Tony’s sister Cammi being the first woman inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and his brother Don currently serving as the head coach of the Buffalo Sabres.

As Granato embarks on his cancer treatment journey, he can count on the unwavering support of his family, faith, and friends. The hockey community stands united in sending him love and encouragement during this challenging time.