Missing NFL Star Sergio Brown Resurfaces on Instagram After Mother’s Death

Sergio Brown, a notable NFL star who had been reported missing, made an appearance in an Instagram video following the tragic death of his mother, Myrtle Brown. The body of Mrs. Brown, aged 73, was discovered in Addison Creek, Illinois, and the authorities have ruled her death as a homicide.

The last known sighting of Sergio and his mother was on August 25, as they were leaving their home to attend a family reunion in Mississippi. However, they never arrived at the event, causing concern among their relatives and friends.

The recent Instagram video offers some relief to those close to Sergio Brown as it confirms that he is alive and well. While the details of his whereabouts during the time he was missing remain unknown, his appearance in the video hints at his state of physical health.

The investigation into the death of Sergio’s mother is ongoing, with investigators piecing together the events leading up to her tragic demise. The police have not disclosed any potential suspects or motives at this time.

It is important to respect the privacy of Sergio Brown and his family during this difficult period. The loss of a loved one is devastating, and we can only hope that justice will be served for Myrtle Brown.

Sources: (Dailymail)