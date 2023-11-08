Title: The Call for Accountability: Revealing Neglected Teen Harms on Social Media Platforms

A former employee of Meta, Arturo Bejar, recently testified before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law, shedding light on a critical issue pertaining to teen mental health on social media platforms. Bejar, who worked on Instagram’s well-being from 2019 to 2021, and previously served as the director of engineering for Facebook’s Protect and Care team from 2009 to 2015, alleged that Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, was aware of the harassment and other harms faced teens on its platforms but failed to address them.

During the hearing, Bejar emphasized the need for the public and parents to understand the alarming extent of harm caused these platforms. He called for the development of tools that would empower young users to report and suppress online abuse. Bejar’s testimony comes at a time when Congress is actively striving to pass legislation that would mandate social media platforms to provide parents with the necessary tools to protect their children online.

Bejar disclosed that his work at Meta aimed to influence the design of Facebook and Instagram in ways that would encourage positive online behavior and equip young individuals with the means to manage unpleasant experiences. In response to Bejar’s allegations, Meta released a statement, reiterating its commitment to youth safety online. The company pointed to its support for user surveys similar to those cited Bejar in his testimony, as well as the creation of tools like anonymous notifications for potentially harmful content.

During his testimony, Bejar revealed that he had regular meetings with senior executives at Meta, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg. At the time, Bejar believed these executives were supportive of addressing the issue. However, he later concluded that they had consistently chosen not to tackle the problems associated with teen harms on the platforms. Bejar shared an email from 2021 in which he alerted Zuckerberg and other top executives about concerning internal data. The data showed that 51% of Instagram users had reported negative or harmful experiences within the previous seven days, and 24.4% of children aged 13-15 reported unwanted sexual advances. Bejar also highlighted that his own 16-year-old daughter had been subjected to misogynistic comments and obscene photos without adequate reporting tools available. The existence of this email was initially reported the Wall Street Journal.

Bejar’s testimony exposed the lack of action taken Meta’s executives despite their knowledge of the issue. His account emphasized the urgent need for accountability and reforms within social media platforms to protect vulnerable teens from the potential harms experienced online.