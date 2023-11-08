A Fresh Perspective on Social Media Harms to Children

In the wake of whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony before Congress about the harmful effects of social media on children, a former engineering director at Facebook, Arturo Béjar, shared his own troubling experiences with the platform. Béjar testified before Congress about his daughter’s encounters with unwanted sexual advances on Instagram and criticized the company for not taking appropriate action.

Béjar, known for his work on combating cyberbullying, highlighted a “critical gap” between how Facebook approaches harm and how young people actually experience it. He emphasized that policy and content review alone are not enough to address issues like harassment and unwanted sexual advances. Béjar argued that teens should have a way to communicate their preferences and avoid receiving inappropriate messages.

During his testimony, Béjar claimed that executives at Meta, the parent company of Facebook, were fully aware of the harm teenagers were facing but chose not to implement meaningful changes. He expressed his distrust in these companies’ ability to protect children and called for major reforms in how they police their platforms.

Béjar’s testimony resonated with senators from both sides of the aisle. Senator Richard Blumenthal praised his insights as something every parent needs to hear, while Senator Josh Hawley acknowledged the importance of his recommendations.

The issue of protecting children online is gaining bipartisan attention in Congress, with calls for regulations to safeguard young users. In response, Meta highlighted their ongoing efforts to keep young people safe online, including the introduction of various tools and features.

Despite Meta’s content distribution guidelines and the introduction of reminders for respectful direct messages, critics argue that more needs to be done to address the harms faced young users.

With multiple states suing Meta for contributing to the youth mental health crisis, Béjar stressed the need for legislation that promotes transparency and accountability in social media companies. He advocated for the development of metrics to track instances of harm, allowing for evaluation and appropriate action.

This testimony serves as a reminder that social media companies have a responsibility to protect their users, especially vulnerable children and teenagers. Meaningful changes must be made to ensure a safer online environment for all.