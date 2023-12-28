Newcastle United Urged to Sign David de Gea as Goalkeeper

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been urged to join Newcastle United as their new goalkeeper. Premier League legend Alan Shearer believes that signing the Spanish goalkeeper on a free transfer would be a great move for the Magpies.

Newcastle United is currently in need of a goalkeeper after their first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope suffered a dislocated shoulder, ruling him out for four months. Since Pope’s injury, the team has lost four out of their five matches. Shearer believes that De Gea’s experience and skills would be a valuable addition to the team.

De Gea, whose contract with Manchester United expired earlier this summer, is currently a free agent. Over the past few months, he has been linked with various European clubs. However, Shearer sees Newcastle as an ideal destination for the Spanish shot-stopper.

In his recent comment on BBC Radio 5 Live, Shearer said, “Yeah, I would. I think Newcastle need a goalkeeper, and De Gea is out there. I know the salary would be huge but they wouldn’t have to pay a fee for him.”

During his 12 seasons with Manchester United, De Gea played 545 matches and kept 190 clean sheets. This wealth of experience and his proven track record would be a significant asset for Newcastle United.

While De Gea’s future remains uncertain, the possibility of him joining Newcastle United is an exciting prospect for the club and its fans. Only time will tell if this transfer will become a reality and if De Gea will don the Newcastle United jersey in the near future.