Security Threats and Harassment: Eric Bailly Reveals Disturbing Incidents

In a shocking revelation, former Manchester United star Eric Bailly has exposed a disturbing campaign of threats, violence, and harassment targeted towards him. Bailly disclosed that he has received numerous WhatsApp messages from an agent claiming to be owed money from his move to Turkish club Besiktas. The situation escalated when the agent threatened to put a curse on Bailly during a match, which was followed the defender conceding a penalty. The reprehensible nature of the messages extended to abusive language and threats of sending people to harm Bailly.

Besiktas have been informed of the matter and have committed to reporting it to the police. Additionally, FIFA, the world governing body for football, oversees agents and is expected to take action. Mirror Football has had access to the messages exchanged between Bailly and the agent, shedding light on the severity of the situation.

Bailly’s representative, Severin Bohui, who is his uncle and a licensed agent, denies any involvement with the agent in question. Bohui confirms that no intermediation contract was signed and questions the legitimacy of the agent’s claims. This disturbing incident highlights the persistent issue of agents attempting to interfere in player deals.

The relentless harassment continues to cause great distress to Bailly, with the agent even sending threats after a recent defeat. Bohui emphasizes that blocking the agent’s messages will not be sufficient to address the security concerns involved. This goes beyond a FIFA matter and requires immediate attention to ensure Bailly’s safety.

In light of these distressing events, it is crucial to focus on the serious nature of security threats and harassment faced professional footballers.

