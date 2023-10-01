Ryan Babel Taunts Referee Hooper after VAR Controversy

Ryan Babel, former Liverpool player, trolled referee Simon Hooper photoshopping a Tottenham shirt onto an image of him. Babel’s action came in response to a VAR blunder that cost Liverpool crucial points during their match against Tottenham on Saturday.

During the game, Liverpool had a goal disallowed for offside, despite replays clearly showing that the player, Luis Diaz, was onside. Referee Hooper and the on-field officials made the incorrect decision, and Video Assistant Referee Darren England did not intervene. After the match, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) admitted that there was a “significant human error” and that VAR should have overturned the on-field decision.

This controversial decision proved costly for Liverpool, as they went on to lose 2-1 to Tottenham, with Joel Matip’s injury-time own goal securing the win for Spurs. The defeat prevented Liverpool from overtaking Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

In response to the VAR blunder, Ryan Babel took to Twitter to share a photoshopped image of referee Hooper wearing a Tottenham shirt. Babel’s caption read, “Players of LFC should be allowed to post this picture tho…” The tweet highlighted the frustration felt Liverpool players and fans over the incorrect decision.

Following the controversy, the PGMOL took action removing VAR officials England and Cook from their scheduled duties for further investigation. Liverpool will now have to regroup and refocus, as they continue their pursuit of the Premier League title.

Definitions:

VAR: Video Assistant Referee – A system used in football to assist the on-field officials reviewing decisions through video footage.

PGMOL: Professional Game Match Officials Limited – The governing body responsible for appointing and overseeing referees and match officials in English professional football.

