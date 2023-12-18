New York Jets Release Tim Boyle After Disappointing Stint as Starting Quarterback

The New York Jets have made the decision to part ways with Tim Boyle, their 29-year-old quarterback, after his lackluster performance as the team’s starter. Boyle, who started in the Jets’ last two games, failed to secure a victory, contributing to the team’s 0-2 record. In his place, the Jets have signed Brett Rypien to their practice squad.

Boyle was brought in the Jets with the hope of finding a solution at quarterback, especially with Aaron Rodgers sidelined due to an Achilles injury. The team looked to Boyle’s past success with his former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, during their time with the Green Bay Packers. However, Boyle did not live up to expectations.

Throughout his two starts, Boyle struggled to make an impact, completing just 65% of his passes and throwing for a total of 327 yards. He managed to score only one touchdown while throwing three interceptions. These poor statistics ultimately led to the Jets’ decision to part ways with him.

Boyle entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, signing with the Jets after brief stints with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. During his time with the Lions, Boyle had the opportunity to start three games, filling in for an injured Jared Goff. However, he failed to secure a win in any of these starts, ending the season with three touchdowns and six interceptions.

Despite signing a contract extension with the Lions in April 2022, Boyle was released after the team’s training camp and later signed to the practice squad. The Chicago Bears then signed him off Detroit’s practice squad in November.

While Boyle’s tenure with the Jets did not go as planned, it remains to be seen if he will find success elsewhere in the NFL.