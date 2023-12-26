Democracy Advocate Aims to Preserve Hong Kong’s Spirit in Taiwan’s Legislative Elections

Summary: A former Hong Kong district councilor, known for his pro-democracy stance, is running for a seat in Taiwan’s legislative elections scheduled for January. Despite being part of a small political party and facing slim chances of victory, the candidate is determined to keep the “spirit” of Hong Kong alive and raise awareness about the issues faced the semi-autonomous region.

In an interview, Chui Pak-tai, a 71-year-old democracy advocate and former Hong Kong district councilor, expressed hope that he could preserve Hong Kong’s spirit standing in Taiwan’s upcoming legislative elections. Despite the current situation in Hong Kong, which he believes to be bleak, Chui is determined to keep the spirit of democracy alive.

Chui acknowledges that his chances of victory are slim, especially representing a small political party in Taiwan. However, his main goal is to remind the Taiwanese people of the challenges faced Hong Kong and the importance of protecting democratic values.

Hong Kong, which was formerly a British colony, has experienced increasing tensions and erosion of civil liberties in recent years. The pro-democracy movement has faced significant backlash from the Chinese government, leading to crackdowns on protests and the implementation of a controversial national security law.

By running for office in Taiwan, Chui hopes to raise awareness about the issues faced Hong Kong and highlight the importance of preserving democratic principles. While victory may be unlikely, his candidacy serves as a symbol of resilience and a reminder of the shared values that Taiwan and Hong Kong once held.

As Taiwan continues to navigate its own complex relationship with China, Chui’s candidacy adds an additional layer of significance to the upcoming legislative elections. It provides an opportunity for Taiwanese voters to reflect on the importance of democracy and to show solidarity with Hong Kong.