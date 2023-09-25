Stefanos Kasselakis Elected Leader of Syriza: A Fresh Face for Greek Politics

Stefanos Kasselakis, a former Goldman Sachs trader, has secured a shocking win as the leader of Syriza, one of Greece’s main opposition parties. Within a month, Kasselakis rose from political obscurity to take the helm of the party. Seen many as a breath of fresh air, Kasselakis brings a new energy to a party that has struggled to challenge the ruling right-wing New Democracy party.

Kasselakis, who posted a video on social media channels promising to “build the Greek dream,” garnered wide support from his followers. His election has been hailed as a rejuvenating moment for Syriza, with expectations that he will transform the party into a left-wing, progressive, and democratic faction.

Despite limited political experience, Kasselakis used his background as a Goldman Sachs trader to position himself as the candidate best suited to defeat Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He replaces former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who resigned as head of Syriza after the party’s poor electoral performance.

Kasselakis, who is openly gay and an advocate for LGBTQ rights, relied heavily on social media to boost his profile. His dog, Farlie, became a familiar face to his followers. Fluent in multiple languages, he has promised to focus on increasing public spending on education, replacing mandatory military service with a professional army, championing queer rights, and separating church and state.

Kasselakis’s opponent, Efi Achtsioglou, a lawyer and former labor minister, was considered a front-runner for the role. However, Kasselakis’s savvy social media campaign gained momentum and ultimately secured him a 56 percent victory compared to Achtsioglou’s 44 percent.

Critics have expressed concerns about Kasselakis’s lack of formal political experience and suggested that his approach may lean more centrist than the traditionally radical left views associated with Syriza. Some worry that this election highlights a trend of political immaturity within the party.

As Kasselakis takes the reins of Syriza, the Greek left now faces potential schisms and uncertainties. However, his election has shown that the party is still a relevant political force and is determined to provide militant and structural opposition against the ruling New Democracy government.

