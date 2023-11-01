New Podcast “Amy & T.J.” Launches, Explores Dynamic Conversations

Former “GMA3” anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have exciting news for their fans. The couple, who were previously let go from ABC News due to their romantic relationship, announced today that they are embarking on a new venture together. They will be launching a captivating podcast titled “Amy & T.J.” on December 5th.

The podcast aims to dive deep into meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between, promising that nothing is off limits. Listeners can expect thought-provoking discussions and engaging content that reflects their dynamic perspectives.

This podcast will be the first time that Holmes and Robach will be speaking publicly since news of their affair made headlines. While they were both married to other people at the time, they are now divorced and ready to share their thoughts and insights freely.

Not only will Robach and Holmes be hosting and producing their podcast, but they will also collaborate on a range of exciting projects for iHeartPodcasts. Their partnership extends beyond the boundaries of a traditional podcast, showcasing their diverse talents and innovative ideas.

FAQ:

Q: When will the “Amy & T.J.” podcast premiere?

A: The podcast will premiere on December 5th.

Q: What topics will be covered in the podcast?

A: The podcast will explore a wide range of topics, including current events and pop culture.

Q: Are there any restrictions on the conversations?

A: Nothing is off limits in “Amy & T.J.” podcast. The duo aims to have open, engaging discussions.

Q: Is this the first time Holmes and Robach are working together after their departure from ABC News?

A: Yes, this will be the first public collaboration between the two since their departure from ABC News.

Q: Will the podcast be available on iHeartMedia platforms?

A: Yes, the podcast will be available on iHeartMedia platforms.

Get ready for an exciting and enlightening podcast experience as T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach take the world storm with their new show, “Amy & T.J.” This is an opportunity to join the duo on a journey of exploration and new perspectives. Brace yourself for the thought-provoking content they are about to unleash upon the podcasting world.