Arson Suspects in Dublin Fire Could be Identified Through Social Media, Says Former Detective

A former detective believes that arsonists responsible for a recent fire at a disused pub in Ringsend, Dublin, could potentially be identified through social media. Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, ex-detective Pat Marry stated that investigations into arson cases usually take time to solve but there are avenues of investigation, such as social media, that can help establish suspects. Mr. Marry pointed out that there had been social media talk about arson in the premises before the fire occurred, which makes it a strong lead for investigators.

The former garda detective also highlighted the issue of anti-immigrant sentiment, stating that buildings earmarked for renovation to accommodate homeless people or migrants are increasingly targeted activists against immigration. He suggested that extra security measures may be necessary to protect these properties during the renovation process.

The pub in question, named The Shipwright, had been acquired the Dublin Region Homeless Executive to house homeless families. However, there were rumors that it would be used to accommodate asylum seekers, leading to protests against the usage of the premises for migrants.

Gardaí, the police force in Ireland, are now conducting an investigation into the fire, with an incident room established at Irishtown Garda Station. They are appealing to anyone with information or camera footage from the vicinity of Thorncastle Street between 1 am and 2:30 am to come forward and contact the authorities.

While the former detective emphasized the potential of social media as a tool for identifying suspects, he also mentioned other investigative avenues, such as CCTV footage and informants. The investigation is ongoing, and it remains to be seen how this case will develop and whether the culprits will be apprehended.