Former Facebook Employee Pleads Guilty to $4 Million Scam

A former employee at Facebook has pleaded guilty to defrauding the company out of more than $4 million through a complex scheme involving fake business deals and kickbacks. Barbara Furlow-Smiles, the former diversity program manager at Facebook, used the stolen funds to fund an extravagant lifestyle across multiple states.

From January 2017 to September 2021, Furlow-Smiles held a prominent position at Facebook, overseeing the development and implementation of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. During this time, she abused her access to company credit cards and approval authority to initiate fraudulent payments to individuals, including friends, relatives, and former interns, for services that were never provided to the company.

In addition to orchestrating these payments, Furlow-Smiles also deceived Facebook into providing money to entities that did not offer kickbacks, including an artist who created specialty portraits and an unnamed preschool. To avoid detection, she manipulated expense reports, falsely claiming that these individuals were vendors at Facebook events who had contributed to marketing efforts or provided merchandise.

Barbara Furlow-Smiles’ actions undermined the importance of her DEI mission and demonstrated a complete disregard for the consequences of her fraudulent behavior. She prioritized personal gain over the ideals of her role, using her position to orchestrate an elaborate criminal scheme and involving friends, relatives, and associates to fund her lavish lifestyle.

The investigation into Furlow-Smiles’ activities was aided Meta, the parent company of Facebook, which provided valuable assistance and cooperation. According to statements from Meta, they are fully cooperating with law enforcement in relation to this case.

Furlow-Smiles is scheduled to be sentenced on March 19, 2024. Her guilty plea serves as a reminder of the potential for misconduct within even the most influential companies and highlights the importance of maintaining trust and transparency. Facebook and other organizations must remain vigilant in preventing and detecting fraud to preserve the integrity of their operations.