Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri Faces Accusations Over Lack of Efforts to Implement Youth Safety Features

According to a recent report, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has come under fire for allegedly blocking or weakening efforts employees to implement important safety features for young users. This comes as Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, faces increasing legal scrutiny over concerns that its popular social media platforms are negatively impacting the mental health of young users.

Despite mounting evidence of the harmful effects of social media on youth, Mosseri reportedly ignored the pleas of employees to include default safety features on Instagram. These features would have encouraged users not to compare themselves to others, a major issue identified within the platform. It is even more concerning that Mosseri acknowledged the impact of social comparison in an internal email, referring to it as the “existential question Instagram faces.”

Additionally, a feature supported Mosseri to address the problem of social comparison hiding “like” counts on Instagram was reportedly watered down into an optional setting that users can manually enable. This decision was likely influenced concerns about engagement and advertising revenue, raising questions about the company’s priorities.

While some sources praise Mosseri’s commitment to promoting youth safety, others argue that Instagram has a pattern of making safety features optional rather than implementing them default. This approach leaves the responsibility of safeguarding themselves to users, many of whom may be vulnerable to the negative effects of social media.

Meta, the parent company, did not directly respond to questions about why they rejected proposals for tools to address the social comparison issue. Instead, they stated that they provide users with tools to decide for themselves what they want to see on Instagram. However, this response fails to acknowledge the role of default settings and the impact they have on user behavior.

These revelations come amidst a lawsuit filed a coalition of state attorneys general against Instagram and Facebook for allegedly harming young social media users. It is crucial that social media platforms prioritize the well-being and safety of their users, especially the younger demographic, and take proactive measures to address the harmful effects of their platforms.