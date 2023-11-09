Former Policeman Builds Controversial Social Media Accounts, Raising Concerns

Former New Zealand police officer Chris Yates has gained a substantial following on social media with his provocative accounts that mock politicians, police administration, and various social groups. While these accounts have been immensely popular, they have also caused a significant public relations headache for the police force, as many of their own staff members are among Yates’ followers.

Yates runs the Blue Line Banter accounts on Instagram and Facebook, which feature offensive and politically biased posts. The content includes derogatory comments towards politicians, defense lawyers, and even members of the police force itself. The concerns raised police management revolve around the potential erosion of trust and confidence in the police force due to the engagement of their own staff with these accounts.

Not only have some police employees engaged with Yates’ posts, but there have also been instances of sharing police ID cards and inappropriate behavior on the Blue Line Banter page. The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been investigating these incidents, highlighting the need for improved security measures and better oversight within the police force.

While the popularity of Blue Line Banter continues to grow, reaching 8,400 followers on Facebook alone, it poses significant challenges for the image and reputation of the police force. The posts on these accounts contradict the values outlined the force itself, such as professionalism, respect, integrity, and commitment to diversity. The public engagement with such content raises concerns about the police force’s ability to maintain its credibility and public trust.

The police have started investigating Blue Line Banter, particularly due to the significant following of their own staff members. The content shared on these accounts has the potential to undermine public trust in the police and create internal discord within the force. The journey of effectively addressing these challenges and the consequent impact on the police force’s reputation remains a pressing concern moving forward.

