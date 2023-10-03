Former Cleveland Police officer to face misconduct hearing over alleged improper relationship with domestic violence victim

A former Cleveland Police officer is set to face a misconduct hearing over allegations that he formed an “improper” relationship with a domestic violence victim. The ex-officer, Michael Wilson, is accused of breaching the Standards of Professional Behaviour while working for the Teesside force.

The allegations state that on September 10 of last year, Wilson attended a domestic incident involving a woman referred to as Ms A. While on duty, he allegedly asked her if he could message her on Instagram. It is further alleged that Wilson continued to send messages to Ms A for non-policing purposes after the incident, despite knowing that he should not do so.

It is also claimed that Wilson abused his position as a police officer attempting to form and/or maintain a personal relationship with Ms A, who was described as a vulnerable woman. The force asserts that Wilson failed to treat her with courtesy and respect, and failed to exercise self-control. Additionally, he is accused of attempting to establish an improper sexual or emotional relationship with Ms A, who he had come into contact with through his work and who may have been vulnerable to abuse of trust or power.

According to the force, Wilson’s alleged actions violated the NPCC document on “maintaining professional boundaries” as well as the Cleveland Police Policy on maintaining professional boundaries and Standards of Behaviour. These actions are said to discredit the police service and undermine public confidence in it.

The public hearing regarding these allegations will take place in Stockton on October 9 at 10 AM. If proven, the allegations could amount to gross misconduct.

