Title: Former Celebrity Lawyer Tom Girardi Ruled Competent to Stand Trial for Embezzlement Charges

Summary: Los Angeles celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi, the estranged husband of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne, has been deemed competent to stand trial for allegedly embezzling over $15 million from his clients. Although Girardi’s defense claimed that his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease rendered him unable to participate in the trial, prosecutors argued that he was exaggerating his symptoms. If convicted, Girardi could face a lengthy federal prison sentence. This development follows the downfall of Girardi’s legal career, which saw him disbarred in California in 2022 due to client thefts, and facing additional fraud charges in Chicago related to a separate case involving the Lion Air crash.

In a recent ruling, former celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi, well-known for representing high-profile clients and taking on powerful corporations, has been found competent to stand trial for allegedly misappropriating funds from his clients. The charges against Girardi involve embezzling more than $15 million from various individuals, including a widow, a couple involved in a car accident, and a burn victim. Despite his defense’s claim that Girardi’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis impaired his ability to understand the charges and assist with his defense, the prosecution argued that he was exaggerating his symptoms.

Girardi’s legal troubles have escalated significantly in recent years. Once recognized as one of the nation’s most prominent plaintiff’s attorneys, he successfully obtained a $333 million settlement against Pacific Gas and Electric, which later became the inspiration for the movie “Erin Brockovich.” However, his empire crumbled, leading to his disbarment in California. Furthermore, Girardi now faces additional federal wire fraud charges in Chicago related to the misappropriation of funds from the families of victims of the Lion Air crash in 2018.

The outcome of Girardi’s trial could have severe consequences, as a conviction could result in a lengthy federal prison sentence. While his defense team may continue to argue his diminished capacity, the recent ruling signifies that the court believes Girardi is capable of standing trial. As the legal proceedings progress, it remains to be seen how Girardi’s once esteemed reputation will factor into the jury’s assessment of his guilt or innocence.