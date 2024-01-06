Disgraced Lawyer Tom Girardi Ruled Competent for Trial on Client Theft Charges

A federal judge has determined that Tom Girardi, the disgraced Los Angeles celebrity lawyer, is fit to stand trial on charges of stealing over $15 million from his clients. Girardi, the estranged husband of reality TV star Erika Jayne, pleaded not guilty to wire fraud charges in 2021 for allegedly embezzling funds from various clients.

In a recent competency hearing, Girardi’s lawyers argued that he was unable to fully participate in the trial due to his Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis, which has caused confusion and memory problems. However, prosecutors claimed that Girardi was exaggerating his symptoms.

The judge’s decision to rule Girardi competent means that he will be able to understand the charges against him and assist in his own defense. If found guilty, Girardi could face decades in federal prison.

Once a prominent plaintiff’s attorney, Girardi garnered attention for taking on powerful corporations and winning large settlements. However, his legal career took a sharp downturn when he was disbarred in California in 2022 due to client thefts. Additionally, he is facing separate federal wire fraud charges in Chicago, where he is accused of stealing around $3 million from the family members of victims of a 2018 Lion Air crash.

The ruling in the California case is expected to influence the Chicago court’s decision regarding Girardi’s competency. With mounting legal problems and a collapsing law empire, Girardi’s future hangs in the balance as he faces the consequences of his alleged actions.