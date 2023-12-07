Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Celebrity Therapist

A tragic story has come to a conclusion as the ex-boyfriend of celebrity therapist Amie Harwick has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Gareth Pursehouse, 45, was found guilty of murder and first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the heinous crime he committed.

The murder took place on February 15, 2020, when Pursehouse threw Harwick off a balcony at her home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. She tragically succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. At the time of the incident, police were called to the scene after someone reported hearing a woman scream. A subsequent investigation revealed signs of a struggle inside the home.

It was discovered that Harwick had expressed fear about her ex-boyfriend in the past and had even obtained a restraining order against him. However, the restraining order had expired at the time of her death. The loss of Harwick has brought unimaginable pain to her loved ones, who have endured a terrible ordeal throughout this tragedy.

Amie Harwick was known as a therapist who provided counseling for married couples and wrote about sex and relationships. She was also the author of the self-help book “The New Sex Bible for Women.” Prior to her tragic death, she had been engaged to comedian Drew Carey.

This sentencing brings a sense of closure to Harwick’s family and friends. District Attorney George Gascón stated that justice has been served. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing domestic violence and ensuring the safety of those who may be at risk. May Amie Harwick’s memory live on, and may her loved ones find solace in the progress made towards justice.