Fact-Checked Claims on Israeli Women Raped Hamas Divides Online Community

Social media was flooded with heated responses and fact-checking after former Bernie Sanders campaign press secretary and current The Hill TV host Briahna Joy Gray shared multiple posts denying the validity of accounts of Israeli women raped Hamas terrorists. Gray’s controversial claims received significant backlash, with users accusing her of dehumanizing the Jewish people and showing disrespect towards Jewish rape victims.

Fact-checkers were quick to respond to Gray’s posts, highlighting the existence of multiple corroborated reports of Hamas terrorists raping Israeli women during a terrorist attack in Israel. Community Notes fact-checks provided evidence from various news outlets, including witness testimony and video accounts of the reported rapes. These reports have not been made public out of respect for the victims. Released hostages have also testified to their abuse.

In response to a video clip of a U.S. State Department spokesperson suggesting that Hamas had sexually abused Israeli women in captivity, Gray expressed skepticism, stating that no evidence had been provided. However, she emphasized allegations of Israeli women raping Palestinians, asserting that members of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had engaged in sexual violations against individuals of all genders and ages.

The controversy escalated as Gray questioned why some Democratic lawmakers were hesitant to believe rape claims from Israeli women involved in the Israel-Hamas war, despite advocating for the belief in all women in other contexts. Fact-checkers countered Gray’s claims providing reports from reputable sources, such as CNN, The Boston Globe, BBC, and an ABC affiliate, which documented instances of Hamas terrorists raping Israeli women.

The online response to Gray’s posts was overwhelmingly critical. Critics denounced her views, with editor-in-chief Jonah Goldberg questioning the associations between Gray and her previous employers. Feminist author Jill Filipovic criticized Gray’s dismissal of victims’ testimonies highlighting the fact that victims cannot testify if they have been killed.

Political commentator Evan Siegfried fact-checked Gray, citing multiple points of evidence, including eyewitness accounts, videos, and forensic data that support the claims of Hamas raping Israeli women. The Israel War Room account also joined in, emphasizing the overwhelming physical evidence of the rapes and questioning Gray’s denial of the crimes.

The online division over Gray’s statements highlights the contentious nature of the Israel-Hamas conflict and the importance of fact-checking when discussing such sensitive topics.