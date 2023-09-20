Jessica Goicoechea Wows Instagram Followers with Topless Photos from Trip to Albania

Jessica Goicoechea, the Spanish influencer and girlfriend of former Barcelona star Marc Bartra, has once again set the internet ablaze with a series of risqué photos on Instagram. Goicoechea, who has nearly two million followers on the platform, recently posted a photo dump from her trip to Albania, including a daring topless shot. The 26-year-old posed on a bench wearing just jeans and strategically covering her chest, revealing a cheeky tan line in the process.

This isn’t the first time Goicoechea has pushed the boundaries on Instagram. Earlier this year, she garnered attention going braless in a see-through dress. Her followers couldn’t help but comment on her latest photos, with one admirer calling her “perfect” and another labeling her a “goddess.” Fans also took the opportunity to express their envy towards Bartra, with one user exclaiming, “How lucky are you!”

Bartra, who recently returned to Spain to join Real Betis, had previously spent time playing for Trabzonspor in Turkey. The 32-year-old midfielder was part of Barcelona’s first team, winning the Champions League twice and LaLiga five times during his tenure. Prior to his stint with Trabzonspor, Bartra had a four-year spell with Real Betis, and before that, he played for Borussia Dortmund.

Goicoechea’s provocative photos have garnered quite the online following, but it remains to be seen what Instagram’s reaction will be. The platform has been known to crack down on accounts that violate nudity guidelines, potentially resulting in bans or restrictions.

