Former Barcelona Midfielder Departs Saudi Pro League Side After Disagreement

Former Barcelona midfielder, Goran Vucevic, has reportedly left his role as technical coordinator at Al-Nassr, the Saudi Pro League side. The Croatian football player, who was responsible for the team’s scouting work along with his coordinating duties, decided to resign via a WhatsApp message after a disagreement with CEO Guido Fienga. Although the contents of the message have not been revealed, it is clear that Vucevic refused to comply with the club’s demands, resulting in his departure.

Prior to his time at Al-Nassr, Vucevic worked as a scout for Barcelona from 2017 to 2021. In the 1992-93 season, he also made five appearances for Barcelona’s senior team as a player. It seems that Vucevic’s true passion lies in scouting rather than coordination, as the reports indicate that he was only interested in working in that capacity at Al-Nassr.

In a separate but heartwarming news, Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo recently sent a special gift to the son of his former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo. Ronaldo surprised Marcelo’s younger son, Liam Alves, with a signed Al-Nassr football shirt for Christmas. Eight-year-old Liam took to Instagram to express his gratitude and admiration for Ronaldo, calling him his idol.

Ronaldo and Marcelo formed a formidable partnership during their time at Real Madrid, playing together from 2009 to 2018. They made a total of 332 appearances and scored 33 goals together, with Ronaldo contributing 25 of those. However, their partnership came to an end when Ronaldo decided to move to Juventus in 2018. Since then, Ronaldo has had a brief stint at Juventus before joining Manchester United in 2022 and currently playing in the Saudi Pro League. Meanwhile, Marcelo left Real Madrid in 2021, joining Olympiacos for a season before returning to his childhood club, Fluminense. Their bond remains strong, as seen Ronaldo’s thoughtful gift to Marcelo’s son.