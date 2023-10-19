Evolution Digital and Tivo Partner to Offer Advanced Video Solutions

Evolution Digital and Tivo have recently announced a strategic partnership to enhance the delivery of premium video offerings for service providers. This collaboration aims to expedite the provision of advanced video solutions, enabling better customer retention, faster product launches, and optimized video costs.

Evolution Digital, known for its broad range of products including the Evo Force 1 set-top box and the Fuse 4K streaming stick, offers service providers the ability to deliver managed IPTV services with a premium linear video experience. These video over broadband devices not only provide a superior video experience but also cater to broadband-only customers, expanding the range of solutions available to service providers.

By integrating with Tivo’s Managed IPTV Solution, Evolution Digital can further enhance its video offerings for service providers. Tivo brings its expertise in video management and content delivery, allowing for a seamless integration of the advanced video solutions offered Evolution Digital. This partnership will provide a faster and more efficient route for service providers to bring premium video offerings to their customers.

The joint venture between Evolution Digital and Tivo is expected to have a significant impact on the broadband market. Service providers will be able to leverage these advanced video solutions to improve customer satisfaction, reduce churn, and streamline their video delivery operations. This partnership highlights the importance of collaboration in the digital era, as companies work together to offer innovative solutions and stay ahead of the evolving needs of the market.

In conclusion, Evolution Digital and Tivo have joined forces to provide service providers with an expedited route to delivering premium video offerings. This partnership will enable better customer retention, faster product launches, and optimized video costs for service providers. By leveraging the advanced video solutions offered Evolution Digital and Tivo’s expertise in video management, service providers can enhance their offerings and meet the changing demands of the broadband market.

Definitions:

– IPTV (Internet Protocol Television): A technology that delivers television content over an internet protocol network.

