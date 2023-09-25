How to Protect Yourself from Scammers on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has become the most popular messaging application on electronic devices, but it has also become a medium through which scammers operate. Scammers use deceptive messages, malicious links, and suspicious calls to steal personal data, banking information, or money. There are several ways in which criminal groups use WhatsApp to scam people.

One common tactic is sending messages from unknown numbers with attractive job offers that turn out to be false. They may ask for your bank details or request money for a supposed registration. They can also pretend to be a family member who has changed their number and urgently needs financial help. Another strategy is calling from foreign prefixes and quickly hanging up, hoping that you will call them back and be tricked into paying fees.

To protect yourself from these scams, it is important to be cautious and follow these tips:

1. Be wary of unknown numbers: Do not give out any personal information until you verify the identity of the person messaging you.

2. Do not provide your bank details: Scammers may impersonate bank employees to ask for card information and passwords. If in doubt, contact your bank directly.

3. Avoid clicking on suspicious links: If you receive a message with an unknown link, do not press it. It could be a virus that steals your information.

4. Be skeptical of sweepstakes or job offers: If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. Check the sender’s number and the company’s name before sharing any private or banking information.

5. Do not download files from unknown senders: Scammers may try to steal your information through malicious viruses. If unknown numbers send you files, do not open them out of curiosity.

6. Do not call back unknown numbers: These scams are designed to make you return the call. Do not fall into the trap.

7. Delete unsolicited codes: If you receive a text message with a code to update or unlock WhatsApp, and you did not request it, it is likely an attempt to hack your account. Simply delete the text message and check if someone else is logged into your account.

Remember to be cautious and avoid sharing personal information or making transfers to unknown contacts. Scammers will continue to find creative ways to deceive you and access your private information. If in doubt, it is always best to err on the side of caution.