Evil Genius Files Lawsuit Against Netflix for Breach of Contract

Tabletop roleplaying game publisher Evil Genius has filed a lawsuit against Netflix, claiming the streaming giant breached their contract. Evil Genius was hired to create a franchise tabletop roleplaying game (TTRPG) for Zack Snyder’s upcoming movie series, Rebel Moon. The company alleges that Netflix abruptly terminated their contract after working together on the project.

Evil Genius, known for its venture capitalist funding and successful franchise TTRPGs, produced three books to support the Rebel Moon TTRPG. Snyder himself praised the immersive and intense nature of the TTRPG adaptation during an interview six months ago. According to David Scott, the founder and design team lead at Evil Genius, there were daily interactions with Snyder and his team throughout the development process.

At the time of the alleged breach in May 2023, the TTRPG was almost completed, with two sellable products in the final editing stages: a 430-page Player’s Guide and a 337-page Game Master’s Guide. In addition to these books, Evil Genius also created a Rebel Moon “World Bible” that provided extensive details about the setting and characters of Rebel Moon.

Evil Genius claims that it prioritized the Rebel Moon project to align with Netflix’s desire to release the TTRPG before the movie’s premiere in December. Due to Netflix’s termination of the agreement, Evil Genius states that it lost opportunities and wants compensation for its work.

Netflix terminated the agreement based on a breach of confidentiality provisions. The breach allegedly occurred when Evil Genius Games, along with two Netflix employees, distributed images during a trade show and mistakenly made the teaser cover images accessible to the public. In June, Netflix claimed that the World Bible belonged exclusively to them and offered $50,000 to Evil Genius, which was not accepted.

Evil Genius aims to release the game and receive proper compensation for the effort put into developing the Rebel Moon universe. The company calls on supporters to contact Netflix and Zack Snyder to advocate for the release of the TTRPG.

In a surprising turn of events, it is revealed that Snyder had expressed interest in incorporating elements of the Evil Genius’ World Bible into the “Snyderverse” and even announced a co-op video game within the Rebel Moon universe during a recent event.

Netflix has yet to comment on the lawsuit.