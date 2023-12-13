New Film “May December” Earns Critical Acclaim and Award Buzz

Summary: The highly anticipated film “May December” has captivated audiences since its release on NOW TV. Starring Natalie Portman, Julianna Moore, and Charles Melton, the movie draws inspiration from a true story that explores a teacher-student relationship that made headlines 20 years ago. However, amidst all the buzz, Charles Melton, who plays Joe in the film, has recently received his first Golden Globe nomination and is generating Oscar buzz. Let’s take a closer look at the talented actor.

Who is Charles Melton?

Charles Melton, a well-known Korean-American actor, has gained recognition for his roles in popular shows like “Riverdale” and films such as “The Sun Is Also A Star.” Before pursuing acting, Melton worked as a successful model, representing renowned brands like Dolce & Gabbana and MAC.

Career Highlights

While Charles Melton made a name for himself in “Riverdale” as Reggie Mantle and showcased his romantic charm in “The Sun Is Also A Star” opposite Yara Shahidi, it is his role in “May December” that has thrust him into the spotlight. Melton also made guest appearances in hit shows like “Glee” and “American Horror Story.”

Social Media Presence

With over five million followers, Charles Melton keeps fans engaged through his Instagram account @melton. Here, he shares glimpses of his work, personal life, and intimate moments with family and friends, showcasing a more relatable side to his on-screen persona.

Love Life

Previously linked to his “Riverdale” co-star Camila Mendes and Chase Sui Wonders, Charles Melton is currently dating actor Chloe Bennet. The couple was even rumored to have attended the Taylor Swift Eras tour together, solidifying Melton’s status as a fan of the pop superstar.

Conclusion

With his Golden Globe nomination and the growing Oscar buzz surrounding his performance in “May December,” Charles Melton is undoubtedly an actor to watch. Whether he continues to charm audiences with his on-screen presence or wows us with his modeling endeavors, there’s no denying his talent and appeal. Make sure to catch “May December” on NOW TV for an unforgettable cinematic experience.