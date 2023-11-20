Nella Rose: From YouTube Star to Jungle Adventurer

YouTuber Nella Rose has embarked on an exciting new adventure as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2023. Known for her long French tip nails and flawlessly styled wigs, Nella is stepping out of her comfort zone and venturing into the Australian jungle. Despite her glamorous persona, Nella has assured fans that she possesses survival skills that will come in handy during her time on the show.

Before her jungle debut, Nella rose to fame through her YouTube channel and content creation efforts. Over the span of seven years, she has amassed an impressive following of 793K subscribers, a number that is bound to increase following her appearance on I’m A Celebrity. Her early videos focused on relatable experiences growing up in African households and navigating the intricacies of dating. Nella’s sharp wit and ability to engage with her friends made her content captivating, and certain videos garnered over 2 million views.

In 2016, Nella conducted her first-ever celebrity interview with actress Jada Pinkett Smith, setting the stage for more exciting opportunities. By 2018, she interviewed the cast of the blockbuster film Black Panther, showcasing her rising status in the industry. Nella has made multiple appearances in mainstream media, including co-presenting alongside comedian Munya Chawawa at the 2022 BRIT Awards and co-hosting MTV’s Catfish UK.

One of Nella’s defining moments came in a 2020 YouTube video, where she uttered the now-famous quote, “Are you not embarrazzed?” The phrase went viral on TikTok, racking up over 25 million views. Her charismatic online presence and expanding popularity led her to co-host PrettyLittleThing’s The Pink Courtroom alongside former Love Islander Indyah Polak. The show has been a tremendous success, with each episode surpassing 1 million views.

Nella Rose, born Ornella Rose Hollela on July 20th, 1997, is 26 years old and hails from Belgium. She speaks fluent French, as her family originally emigrated from there when she was seven years old. Tragedy struck Nella’s life when she lost both of her parents, her mother in 2016 and her father in 2020. While pursuing her YouTube career, Nella studied sociology at the University of Leicester, graduating with a 2:1. She later relocated to London, where she currently resides.

As Nella Rose navigates the challenges of the Australian jungle alongside fellow campmates like Jamie Lynn Spears and Marvin Humes, viewers can expect to see her vibrant personality shine through. Her YouTube stardom and knack for captivating audiences have prepared her for the adventure of a lifetime on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!