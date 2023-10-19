Meet Big Brother’s Zak: Everything You Need to Know About the Housemate

The latest season of Big Brother has brought in new housemates, and one of them is Zak. The drama has already begun, with contestants voting on who they think should be evicted. Zak finds himself at risk, but there is more to him than meets the eye. Here is everything you need to know about Big Brother’s Zak.

Zak, at 28 years old, is one of the younger contestants in the Big Brother house. Although he currently resides in Manchester, he was born and raised in Thailand. Interestingly, Zak spent his childhood in the jungle, collecting snakes and learning English watching YouTube videos.

His job as a model has made him quite recognizable, as he has worked with brands such as ASOS, Stone Island, and Boohoo Man. Despite his profession, Zak describes himself as a down-to-earth guy, offering more than what people might assume.

Zak does have an Instagram account, @zakyeah, with over 100,000 followers. However, like his fellow housemates, his account is currently set to private during his time on Big Brother.

In a recent episode, Zak revealed that he is in a relationship. He has been with his girlfriend for three years, and although their journey hasn’t been without its challenges, they are still together.

Zak joined Big Brother to showcase his personality, as suggested friends and family. He wanted a platform where he could be himself and have a genuine connection with people. If he were to win the show, Zak would use the prize money to pay off his debts and help his family. Additionally, he has been saving up to build a park in his village in Thailand since there are no parks or playgrounds there.

Now that you have learned more about Zak, keep watching Big Brother on ITV1 to see how far he goes in the competition.

