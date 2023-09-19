What is Apple TV+: An Overview of Apple’s Streaming Service

Apple TV+ is a streaming service that was launched in 2019 and has quickly established itself as a major player in the industry. It features a wide range of original content, including TV shows, movies, and documentaries. While it may not release new content as frequently as some of its competitors, it offers great value for money and is bundled with many Apple devices.

Apple TV+ has steadily expanded its library since its launch, and now offers nearly 100 series and 40 original films. It boasts several breakout hits, such as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and Foundation. In fact, Apple TV+ was the first streaming service to receive an Academy Award for its original film CODA.

What sets Apple TV+ apart is its focus on quality over quantity. While it may not have the largest library compared to streaming giants like Netflix, its original programming is consistently well-received. This approach ensures that there is something for everyone, regardless of age or preferences.

Apple has also begun collaborating with other streaming platforms. For example, it is set to release a Godzilla-themed series, Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters, which will tie into Legendary’s Monsterverse.

The pricing for Apple TV+ is very competitive. A monthly subscription costs $6.99, which can be shared with up to five family members. There are no ads or limited tiers to worry about. Apple TV+ is also included in the Apple One bundle, which offers access to Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and a 50GB iCloud+ plan for $16.95 per month.

For students, there is a discounted Apple Music Student plan available for $5.99 per month, which includes Apple TV+. Additionally, purchasing a new Apple device entitles users to three months of free Apple TV+, and new subscribers can enjoy a seven-day free trial.

Apple TV+ can be accessed on all Apple devices, such as iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. It is also available on various smart TVs, Roku devices, Amazon Fire TV devices, Google TV devices, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. If a device does not have the native app, users can still watch Apple TV+ using AirPlay from an Apple device.

Overall, Apple TV+ has quickly become one of the best streaming services available, offering high-quality original content at an affordable price.

Sources: IGN