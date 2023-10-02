“Leave the World Behind”: A Unique Apocalyptic Thriller

The upcoming apocalyptic thriller film “Leave the World Behind” promises to offer a unique take on the over-stuffed apocalyptic genre. Starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and Mahershala Ali, the film follows a family who embarks on a summer getaway in Long Island to escape the chaos of city living. However, their plans go awry when the homeowners, played Ali and Myha’la Herrold, seek refuge with them after news of a blackout. Little do they know that this blackout is just the beginning of a threat that goes beyond their imagination.

Based on the novel of the same name Rumaan Alam, “Leave the World Behind” explores how six individuals stuck in a singular home confront an apocalyptic crisis in different ways. The narrative raises questions about who we become in times of crisis and whether we will choose resilience or succumb to fear. Unlike traditional apocalyptic stories that focus on high-octane, city-centric thrills, this film spotlights the human condition and the mental and emotional response to such an event.

Directed Sam Esmail, known for his work on “Mr. Robot” and “Homecoming,” the film also features Kevin Bacon as a mysterious character who adds an element of suspense and intrigue. With its unique perspective and talented cast, “Leave the World Behind” offers a fresh take on the apocalyptic genre.

The film is set to premiere in select theaters in November before arriving on Netflix on December 8, 2023. Fans of thrilling and thought-provoking storytelling will surely be captivated “Leave the World Behind.”

