New Netflix Docuseries Explores the Captains of Soccer’s Grandest Tournament

Prepare to be captivated Netflix’s latest docuseries, which takes you behind the scenes of the most prestigious soccer tournament in the world. “Captains of the World” offers an exclusive look at the FIFA World Cup, focusing on six iconic team captains and their journeys through the historic 2022 championship in Qatar.

Unlike anything before, this captivating exploration delves deep into the high-stakes and high-energy dynamics of the game. Through intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage, viewers will witness the weight of expectations that players face from fans, their countries, and FIFA itself. Moreover, the docuseries sheds light on the crucial role their loved ones play in supporting them through the challenges.

From the locker rooms to the stadiums, “Captains of the World” provides unprecedented access to all 32 teams vying for football glory. With behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with captains, prominent players, and coaches, this series promises a comprehensive look at the highs and lows of the tournament.

Portuguese legend Christiano Ronaldo encapsulates the pressure felt every player, stating, “Pressure? Every player here feels pressure. Everybody wants to win.” However, only one team emerged victorious — Argentina, with Lionel Messi clinching both the World Cup trophy and the Golden Ball.

As the docuseries unfolds, viewers will experience one of the greatest sporting spectacles of all time, reliving the tragedies and triumphs of the World Cup. From Messi’s records with Argentina’s big win to the biggest upsets of players like Ronaldo, Harry Kane, and Thiago Silva, “Captains of the World” covers every angle of the journey.

Directed the duo Ben Turner and Gabe Turner of “In the Hands of the Gods” fame, this collaboration with Fulwell 73 and FIFA comprises six episodes. Soccer fans can mark their calendars, as “Captains of the World” is set to premiere on Netflix on December 30, 2023.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to the sport, this docuseries promises to be an immersive experience that will leave you with a deeper appreciation for the world of soccer. Don’t miss the official trailer of “Captains of the World” below, and get ready to embark on a thrilling journey into the heart of the beautiful game.

