My Life With The Walter Boys: An Intimate Look at the Cast

If you’ve been captivated Netflix’s newest teen drama, My Life With The Walter Boys, then you probably want to know more about the talented cast behind the series. This 10-part show, based on Ali Novak’s novel, follows 15-year-old Jackie as she navigates her new life in rural Colorado and finds herself entangled in a love triangle with two brothers. If you’re a fan of The Summer I Turned Pretty, this is a must-watch!

Let’s take a closer look at the cast of My Life With The Walter Boys and discover some interesting details about their lives and careers.

Nikki Rodriguez, who portrays Jackie Howard in the series, is no stranger to Netflix. In the past, she appeared in the popular show On My Block as Vero. Originally from Minnesota, Nikki moved to Los Angeles at a young age to pursue her acting dreams.

Noah LaLonde tackles the role of Cole Walter, one of the brothers in the dramatic love triangle. Before landing this role, Noah made appearances in Criminal Minds and Ashbury Park. Growing up in Michigan, Noah’s early acting experience shaped his portrayal of Cole, as he used his background as a hockey player to channel the character’s emotions.

Ashby Gentry brings Alex Walter, another member of the Walter family, to life on the screen. With previous roles in Are You Afraid of the Dark? and a background in theater, Ashby showcases his versatile acting skills in this series.

Sarah Rafferty, best known for her role in Suits alongside Meghan Markle, stars as Dr. Katherine Walter, Jackie’s new guardian. Sarah’s chemistry with Meghan on Suits is evident, and her talent shines through as she takes on this new character.

Marc Blucas, who plays George Walter, expressed a personal connection to his character’s ranching lifestyle, as he also lives on a farm in Pennsylvania. With previous roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Narcos Mexico, Marc brings his extensive experience to the series.

Connor Stanhope portrays Danny Walter, Cole’s fraternal twin brother. His past credits include Garage Sale Mysteries, Smallville, Merlin’s Apprentice, When Calls the Heart, and Supernatural. Connor’s portrayal of the contrasting twins adds depth to the storyline.

Johnny Link takes on the role of Will Walter, the eldest of the siblings. In the series, Will is hard of hearing, a trait that Johnny shares in real life as he also wears hearing aids. His personal connection to the character adds authenticity and depth to his performance.

Corey Fogelmanis plays Nathan, the musical talent of the Walter family and a close friend to Jackie. Known for his role in Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World, Corey’s acting credits also include Ma, PrankMe, Deadly Scholars, and Moxie.

The talented cast of My Life With The Walter Boys brings these complex characters to life with their compelling performances and personal connections to the roles. Don’t miss out on this gem of a series, now available for streaming on Netflix.