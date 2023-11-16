The Crown Season 6 Introduces Young Prince William: Here’s What We Know

As The Crown returns for its final season, fans are eagerly anticipating another riveting dose of royal drama. This hit Netflix show delves into the life of Queen Elizabeth II, exploring her family dynamics and the significant political and personal events that shaped her reign. However, this season brings a new element to the storyline—the royal love story between Kate Middleton and Prince William.

In this season, Ed McVey steps into the role of a young Prince William during his time at St. Andrews University. Hailing from Devon, the 24-year-old actor brings a fresh perspective to the character and promises a compelling portrayal.

While we don’t have access to Ed’s personal relationship status, we do know that he shares an on-screen romance with Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton. Their chemistry on the show is sure to captivate viewers and add another layer of intrigue to the series.

To prepare for the role of Prince William, Ed McVey immersed himself in studying the prince’s journey. Through years of documented moments, he observed Prince William’s growth and closely examined his mannerisms and voice. Describing Prince William’s voice as having a distinct “2000s Etonian” quality, Ed worked closely with movement and dialect coaches to perfect his portrayal and capture the essence of the future king.

As The Crown Season 6 unfolds, viewers can expect to witness the blossoming relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton amidst the backdrop of the royal family’s intricacies. With Ed McVey’s talent and dedication, his portrayal of Prince William is set to be a memorable one.

