Sofía Vergara Stars in a Gritty Transformation in “Griselda”

In a departure from her iconic role as Gloria Pritchett in “Modern Family,” Sofía Vergara has undergone a stunning transformation to bring the notorious drug queenpin Griselda Blanco to life in the Netflix crime drama “Griselda.” The recently released trailer gives us a glimpse of the intense world of Griselda, a ruthless and cunning woman who becomes one of the most successful cartel leaders in Miami during the ’70s and ’80s.

The miniseries, produced Vergara herself and the team behind the “Narcos” franchise, dives deep into Griselda’s journey from her humble beginnings in Medellín, Colombia, where she served as the mastermind behind her husband’s drug trafficking operation, to her rise as the formidable “La Jefa” (The Boss) in Miami. The story explores how Griselda uses her lethal blend of savagery and charm to navigate the treacherous world of drug trafficking while raising her sons. Along the way, she clashes with other notorious drug dealers and faces the relentless pursuit of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), who seek to dismantle her empire.

It is important to note that “Griselda” is inspired real events and the life of the real Griselda Blanco. Born in Colombia in 1943, Blanco played a pioneering role in the large-scale smuggling of cocaine into the United States. Despite her eventual imprisonment for drug trafficking, her influence on the drug trade was significant. Blanco’s reign saw the establishment of many smuggling routes that would later be taken over the infamous Medellín cartel. However, it’s worth mentioning that the series aims to present a nuanced portrayal of Griselda without glorifying her actions.

Sofía Vergara, who brings depth and complexity to the character, emphasizes that Griselda should not be idolized. The series is an exploration of the making of a monster, delving into the fascinating journey of a poor, uneducated woman who defied all odds to create a massive empire in a male-dominated industry and a foreign country. It’s a story of ambition, survival, and the dark side of power.

Fans eagerly anticipate the release of “Griselda,” which will premiere on Netflix on January 25th. Prepare to witness Sofía Vergara’s captivating performance as she immerses herself in her darkest role yet, shining a light on the complex and dangerous world of one of the most notorious figures in the history of the drug trade.

FAQ

What is “Griselda” about?

Is “Griselda” based on a true story?

When will “Griselda” be released?

