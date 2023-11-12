Stars from F1 and Golf Gear up for the Inaugural Netflix Cup

Measuring the convergence of two vastly different sports, the inaugural Netflix Cup is set to captivate viewers as stars from the world of Formula 1 (F1) and golf come together for a special competition ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Organized Netflix and taking place at the prestigious Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on Tuesday, November 14, this unique event promises to be a thrilling showdown.

While F1 enthusiasts are accustomed to watching their favorite drivers speed around the track, they will now have the opportunity to witness their skills on the golf course. Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, and Pierre Gasly, all prominent F1 drivers, are prepared to showcase their golfing prowess. Each driver will be paired with a professional golfer, resulting in some intriguing partnerships.

Norris will be teaming up with Rickie Fowler, Sainz will join forces with two-time major champion Justin Thomas, Gasly will be paired with Collin Morikawa, and Albon will hit the golf course alongside Max Homa. This amalgamation of talent from both sports is certain to create an entertaining spectacle for fans.

The Netflix Cup will adopt a match play format, with the teams competing over eight holes. Unexpected obstacles will be thrown their way, ensuring excitement throughout. Once the match play concludes, the top team from each foursome will enter a playoff hole to determine the overall victory. A scramble format will be followed, where each player will tee off on every hole. The team with the lowest score will emerge as the winner.

To catch all the action, tune in to Netflix on Tuesday, November 14, at 3pm Pacific Time (6pm ET). The event will be broadcast live and made available on the streaming service after its conclusion. This promises to be an exhilarating start to a week filled with F1 action as the Las Vegas Grand Prix approaches.

FAQ

Who else is involved in the event?

Comedian Bert Kreischer, PGA Tour player Joel Dahmen, sports host Kay Adams, and legendary NFL running back Marshawn Lynch will be hosting the live broadcast of the Netflix Cup, adding a touch of entertainment to the competition.