The Netflix Cup: A Unique Competition Blending F1 and Golf

Netflix is set to host an exciting event that brings together stars from the worlds of Formula 1 and golf for a one-of-a-kind competition ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The inaugural Netflix Cup, which will take place on November 14 at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, promises to be an entertaining spectacle for fans around the globe.

With “Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing” being two of Netflix’s most popular shows, this unique crossover event is sure to captivate audiences. The competition will feature top F1 drivers showcasing their golfing skills alongside renowned golfers. The confirmed pairings include Lando Norris with Rickie Fowler, Carlos Sainz with Justin Thomas, Alex Albon with Max Homa, and Pierre Gasly with Collin Morikawa.

The format of the Netflix Cup will consist of four teams playing eight holes of match play, with surprise challenges thrown in along the way. After the match play, the top team from each foursome will compete in a playoff hole to determine the ultimate winner. The matches will follow a scramble format, where each player tees off on each hole and the team with the lowest score wins the hole.

Fans can watch the action unfold live on Netflix starting at 3pm Pacific Time (6pm ET) on November 14. The event will also be available for streaming on Netflix after its conclusion.

Aside from the stars on the course, the live broadcast of the Netflix Cup will feature additional famous faces. Comedian Bert Kreischer, PGA Tour player Joel Dahmen, sports host Kay Adams, and legendary NFL running back Marshawn Lynch will all join the show as hosts, adding their own unique flair to the event.

As F1 gears up for its highly anticipated return in Las Vegas, the Netflix Cup sets the stage for an action-packed week. With a fusion of two popular sports and an all-star lineup, this event promises to be a thrilling start to an exhilarating race weekend.

