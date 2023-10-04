Netflix’s Apocalyptic Thriller “Leave The World Behind” Features an All-Star Cast

The upcoming apocalyptic thriller “Leave The World Behind” is set to turn a couple’s world upside down. The film, based on Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel of the same name and directed Sam Esmail, stars Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke as Amanda and Clay Sanford, a couple on a weekend getaway with their children. One night, they are visited strangers G.H. Scott (played Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Rose (played Myha’la Herrold). The strangers bring terrifying news of cyberattacks sweeping the nation.

As the families reconcile with the impending disaster, they are faced with a collapsing world that grows more terrifying the minute. The trailer for the film showcases haunting scenes of the characters grappling with their new reality. The words of G.H. resonate: “there is no going back to normal.” The truth about the situation becomes a central question, with Amanda asking, “What is the truth?”

The film, executive produced Rumaan Alam, Barack and Michelle Obama, and others, features an exceptional cast. In addition to Roberts and Hawke, it includes Mahershala Ali, Kevin Bacon, Myha’la Herrold, Farrah Mackenzie, and Charlie Evans. With its star-studded lineup, this film promises to deliver a thrilling and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

The world premiere of “Leave The World Behind” is set to take place at the American Film Institute (AFI) Fest on October 25, followed select theatrical releases starting November 22. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix starting December 8, 2023.

Sources:

– Rumaan Alam’s novel “Leave The World Behind”

– Netflix’s synopsis of the film

– Deadline’s article on the release date and premiere